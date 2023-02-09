Assam Career Bhattadev University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bhattadev University Assam.

Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Registrar.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. A Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed. The Ph.D. degree shall be desirable but not an essential qualification.

2. At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in education administration.

or

3. Comparable experience in a research establishment and/ or other institutions of higher education.

or

4. 15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Desirable Qualification : Ph.D. degree with a good level of familiarity with university administration and management systems, experience/knowledge in financial and/or human resource management as well as resource generation and management.

Age Limit : Minimum and maximum ages of applicants- 45 and 55 years

How to apply : Candidates can send two copies of the completed application accompanied by self-attested copies of all relevant certificates, mark sheets, proof of age and last pay drawn, etc. and a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 2500/- by Demand Draft drawn in favour of “Registrar, Bhattadev University” payable at SBI, Pathsala Branch (IFSC: SBIN0002099). The applications must reach the Office of the Registrar, Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325 by 4 PM of February 28, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

