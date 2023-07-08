Assam Career : Bhattadev University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bhattadev University Assam.

Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Laboratory Assistant and Technical Assistant for the Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India sponsored three years project on “DBT-NER Institutional Level Biotech Hubs at Bhattadev University, Bajali, Assam.”

Name of posts :

Laboratory Assistant

Technical Assistant

No. of posts :

Laboratory Assistant : 1

Technical Assistant : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Botany / Zoology / Life Science

Remuneration : Rs. 20000/- + 8% HRA per month

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications with full-biodata and self-attested documents along with a bank draft amounting to Rs. 500/- in favour of Registrar, Bhattadev University, Bajali payable at SBI, Pathsala. The applications must reach the Registrar, Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala, Assam-781327 by July 14, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

