Assam Career Bhattadev University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bhattadev University Assam.

Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the temporary post of Driver for the official vehicles of the institution.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 12,000/- per month. The selected person will be eligible to receive permissible allowances for outstation trips

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Nowgong College

Qualification : The candidates must have passed HSLC examination and possess a valid LMV Driving License issued by competent authority.

Experience : Candidates should have a minimum of three years’ driving experience

Also Read : Assam Career : Handique Girls’ College Recruitment 2022

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and more than 30 years of age

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with photocopies of a document giving proof of age / date of birth and the valid LMV Driving License to Office of Registrar, Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325, Assam on or before 15th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here