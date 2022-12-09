Assam Career Bhattadev University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bhattadev University Assam.
Bhattadev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the temporary post of Driver for the official vehicles of the institution.
Name of post : Driver
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 12,000/- per month. The selected person will be eligible to receive permissible allowances for outstation trips
Qualification : The candidates must have passed HSLC examination and possess a valid LMV Driving License issued by competent authority.
Experience : Candidates should have a minimum of three years’ driving experience
Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and more than 30 years of age
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with photocopies of a document giving proof of age / date of birth and the valid LMV Driving License to Office of Registrar, Bhattadev University, Bajali, Pathsala-781325, Assam on or before 15th December 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here