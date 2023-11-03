Applications are invited for recruitment of 101 vacant administrative career or positions in BEML Limited Assam.

BEML Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 101 vacant administrative career or positions.

Name of posts :

Assistant Officer

Management Trainee

Officer

Assistant Manager

Manager

Senior Manager

Assistant General Manager

Deputy General Manager

General Manager

Chief General Manager

Executive Director

No. of posts :

Assistant Officer : 2

Management Trainee : 21

Officer : 11

Assistant Manager : 35

Manager : 7

Senior Manager : 3

Assistant General Manager : 8

Deputy General Manager : 8

General Manager : 1

Chief General Manager : 2

Executive Director : 3

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of BEML Limited

Selection Procedure : The candidates will be selected based on the Company Assessment process, as applicable which will include Written Test and Personal Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.bemlindia.in/ till 18.00 Hrs on 20.11.2023 .

After successful Submission of the On-line Application, a print out of the Application along with

all the associated documents may be sent by post (Except for Management Trainees) Super scribing the Position Applied for on the envelope, to the following address so as to reach on or before 25.11.2023: Manager (HR), Recruitment Cell, BEML Soudha, No 23/1, 4th Main, S R Nagar, Bangalore – 560027

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here