Applications are invited for recruitment of 350 vacant positions or career in BEL Assam.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Probationary Engineers. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a Navaratna PSU and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company with a portfolio of over 350 different products in the areas of Military Communication, Radars, Naval Systems, C4I Systems, Weapon Systems, Homeland Security, Strategic Communication and Unmanned Systems, Electronic Warfare, Tank Electronics and Electro Optics.

Name of post : Probationary Engineer (Electronics)

No. of posts : 200

Essential Qualification :

B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in Electronics and Communication

For PROBATIONARY ENGINEER post, UR / OBC (NCL) / EWS candidates with First class in B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate from AICTE approved Colleges in Electronics / Electronics and Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication / Telecommunication / Mechanical disciplines. Candidates with first class in AMIE / AMIETE / GIETE in the above disciplines are also eligible to apply. SC/ST/PwBD candidates with Pass class in the above degree / disciplines are eligible to apply

Name of post : Probationary Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 150

Essential Qualification :

B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in Mechanical

For PROBATIONARY ENGINEER post, UR / OBC (NCL) / EWS candidates with First class in B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate from AICTE approved Colleges in Electronics / Electronics and Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication / Telecommunication / Mechanical disciplines. Candidates with first class in AMIE / AMIETE / GIETE in the above disciplines are also eligible to apply. SC/ST/PwBD candidates with Pass class in the above degree / disciplines are eligible to apply

Age Limit :

The maximum age limit for unreserved candidates as on the crucial date 01.01.2025 will be 25 years for the post of Probationary Engineer. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC (NCL) candidates.

In respect of PwBD candidates, upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years. In respect of PwBD candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC (NCL) category, the age relaxation admissible will be in addition to the relaxation admissible for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC (NCL).

Selection Procedure : Computer Based Test & Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://bel-india.in/

Last Date of submission of Online Application with Fee through Debit/Credit Card / Net Banking /Wallets/UPI as applicable is 31st January 2025 at 23:59

Application Fees :

Applicants s belonging to GEN/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay an application

fee of Rs 1000/- + GST, i.e Rs. 1180/-.

SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here