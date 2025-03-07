Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in BEL Guwahati Assam.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Assistant Engineer (E-I) Grade in Guwahati, Assam and also at Jodhpur, Pathankot, RPSC Agra and Bathinda on Fixed Tenure Basis for 15 Years. As free India was born, the Government of India found a comprehensive industrial policy, empowering itself to set up infrastructure to manufacture a host of critical products. It was from this authority that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). It came into being in 1954. The company was born under the Ministry of Defence to meet the specialised electronic needs of the Indian Defence. Today, BEL has grown into a multi-product, multi- technology, multi-unit conglomerate empowering the nation’s armed forces to guard the country’s frontiers with state-of-the-art products and systems in the areas of Radars & Fire Control Systems, Missile Systems, Communication & C4I systems, Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Naval Systems & Antisubmarine Warfare Systems, Electro Optics, Tank Electronics & Gun Upgrades, and Strategic Components. BEL is among the elite group of Public Sector Undertakings, which also got the Navratna status. The growth of the company mirrors the advances in defence electronics in India. BEL saw many milestones over the years. Though Defence is its mainstay, BEL has made a mark in non-Defence too. BEL’s tamper-proof Electronic Voting Machines have revolutionised the voting system in India, making the process transparent and tamper-proof.

Name of post : Senior Assistant Engineer (E-I) Grade

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Diploma in Electronics Engg or equivalent

Experience :

Minimum 15 years post qualification experience. Candidate should be in the rank of Jr. Commissioned Officer grade at the time of leaving the Army/ Navy/ Air Force

How to apply :

Candidates who are desirous of applying for the above post may apply online through the BEL website www.bel-india.in careers tab. The last date to submit online application is 31-03-2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here