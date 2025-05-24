Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or career in BEE Assam in 2025.

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Director (Technical) by Direct Recruitment based on valid GATE Score in the order of merit wherever applicable in 2025. The Government of India set up Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). on 1st March 2002 under the provisions of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. The mission of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency is to assist in developing policies and also strategies with a thrust on self-regulation and market pri nciples, within the overall framework of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001 with the primary objective of reducing energy intensity of the Indian economy. The Vision of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE): To improve Energy Intensity of Indian Economy altogether thereby contributing towards sustainable development of country. The Mission of BEE is to develop policy and strategies with a thrust on self-regulation and market principles, within the overall framework of the Energy Conservation Act (EC Act), 2001 with the primary objective of reducing energy intensity of the Indian economy. This will be achieved with active participation of all stakeholders, resulting in accelerated and sustained adoption of energy efficiency in all sectors. The primary objective of BEE is to reduce energy intensity altogether in the Indian economy.

Name of post : Assistant Director (Technical)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 20

Pay : Level-10 of Pay Matrix ( Rs. 56,100 – Rs. 1,77,500 of 7th CPC)

Essential Qualification :

(A) (i) Master degree in Physics or Chemistry or Economics or also Mathematics from a recognised University;

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

or

(ii) Bachelor degree in Engineering from a recognised University;

Age Limit : Up to Thirty-five years. (Relaxable for Government servants including Departmental candidates up to five years in accordance with the instructions/orders issued by the Central Government).

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with relevant documents altogether to Secretary, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, 4th Floor, Sewa Bhawan, R. K. Puram, New Delhi – 110066

Last date for submission of applications is 8th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here