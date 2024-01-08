Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or career in BECIL Assam.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Legal Consultant.

Name of post : Legal Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Bharatpur : The historic place from where Ram Mandir’s pink sandstone was sourced

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Degree of L.L.B or equivalent from a recognized University and/or Institute in India or abroad,

recognized by the Bar Council of India.

ii. Qualified to be registered as an Advocate in any State Bar Council/Bar Council of India in terms

of Advocate’ s Act, 1961.

iii. At least five years of experience in Court of Law or expert in legal matters with sufficient experience working in Government Department / PSU having Handled Court Cases. Knowledge of company laws, legal issues related to tenders and contracts, matters related to NCLT etc. is needed.

iv. Retired Government servant of the level of US/DS fulfilling the above criteria may also apply for the post

Also Read : Delicious spicy teas that aids good digestion

How to apply :

Candidates may submit an application along with copies of educational qualification and also of experience certificates in a sealed envelope in the format attached through speed post address it to the Avantika Malhotra, Manager (HR), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), BECIL BHAWAN, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P. ) OR send on e-mail id:

avantika@becil.com.

The last date of submission of application is 19.01 .2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here