Assam Career : BECIL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL).

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Assistant and Social Media Executive in the offices of Press Information Bureau, Government of India.

Name of post : Social Media Executive (SME)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 37,800/- per month

Qualification:

1. He/ She should hold Bachelor’s Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication / Journalism / Public Relations from a recognized University / Institute.

2. He/ She should be proficient in reading, writing & typing in English and regional language, Urdu.

3. Must be versatile in using the Internet, MS Word, Excel, Graphic Designing.

4. Must be conversant with various social media platforms such and Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc.

Experience: 2 years of experience in the relevant field.

Place of Posting : Press Information Bureau, Guwahati

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 31,500/- per month

Qualification: BE/B.Tech in Computer Science/MCA/M.Sc. in Computer Science / Information Technology

OR

BCA/B.Sc. in Computer Science / Information Technology / Physics / Maths / Statistics / Electronics / Operation Research with Post Graduate Diploma in computer or one year experience in Programming / Web designing / Networking / Hardware and Software support service or ‘O’ / ‘A’ Level course of DOEACC

OR

Diploma in Computer Science / Computer Applications / Information Technology / Electronics pursued through a Government recognized Polytechnic with two year experience in Programming / Web designing / Networking / Hardware and Software support services.

Candidates should be proficient in reading, writing and typing in English and Gujarati.

Place of Posting : Press Information Bureau, Ahmedabad

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or

https://becilregistration.com only. Last date for submission of application forms is 06.04.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here