Assam Career BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical and non-technical positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Counsellor and Data Manager in 2025.

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated salary: Rs. 22,000/- (Twenty Two Thousand only) per month

Upper age limit : 30 years (relaxable in exceptional cases)

Qualifications:

Post Graduate degree in Clinical Psychology / Psychology with specialization in Clinical Psychology or equivalent degree from recognized university.

Desirable experience:

(a) Experience of working in psychometric testing and interpretation, including neuropsychological tests and counselling and therapy.

(b) Experience in working with adults and children with cancer and / or chronic physical illness and willingness and ability to work in a multi-disciplinary mental health team dedicated to cancer patients are desirable

Name of post : Data Manager

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated salary: Rs. 20,000/- (Twenty Two Thousand only) per month

Upper age limit : 30 years (relaxable in exceptional cases)

Qualifications:

Graduation in any discipline with minimum one year Computer Course.

Additional desirable qualification – Certificate in MS Excel.

One years of experience in Data Management or analysis is desirable.

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application in prescribed application format in PDF

format along with CV through e-mail to “[email protected]“.

The application should accompany self-attested Xerox copies of relevant documents in proof of

educational qualification, experience, identify proof in the form of Aadhaar card, Class 10th certificate for age proof, scientific publications and other relevant documents.

The application form and the documents should be e-mailed in a zip folder.

The subject of the e-mail should contain “Application for the post of….”

The last date for receipt of applications is 16/05/2025 upto 5:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here