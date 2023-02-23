Assam Career BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer Maintenance (Electrical).

Name of post : Project Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35,000- 45,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute approved by AICTE/ UGC.

Experience : Minimum 5-8 years experience

Age : Below 50 years extendable for in-service candidates of TMC

Also Read : Banana : The Sweet Fruit that can keep you happy or in a state of calmness

Name of post : Junior Engineer Maintenance (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 19,100-25,000/- per month

Qualification : Diploma in Electrical (10+3) Engineering with two years experience

Age : 30 years extendable for in-service candidates of TMC

Also Read : Starbucks type bubble tea you can make easily at home

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th March 2023 at 11 AM in Conference Hall, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-16

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with Bio-Data (Resume), recent passport size photograph, photocopy of PAN CARD, original certificates and one set of attested copies of all certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here