Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow to work in a ICMR funded research project “Development of wireless portable potentiostat for non-invasive and point-of-care detection of tobacco related cancers.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.31,000/- + HRA as admissible per month

Qualification : Candidates holding Master’s degree with 60% aggregate or more [55% for SC /ST] in the subjects of Biotechnology / Microbiology / Biochemistry / Molecular Biology or any other relevant branches of Life Sciences. Must have NET / GATE qualification or similar other national level exams

Desirable : Candidates having experience in molecular biology techniques

Age Limit : Below 28 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st September 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Hall, BBCI (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Complex), Gopinath Nagar, AK Azad Road, Guwahati-781016, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here