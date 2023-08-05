Applications are invited for various technical positions under Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.

Prism Facilities Management Services, a contractor for manpower services, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Pharmacists and Laboratory Technicians on contract basis.

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualifications : H.S.C. plus 2 years Diploma and 3 months training in Pharmacy along with registration with the Central or State Pharmacy Council duly allotted Registration No. One-year experience in a Hospital / Dispensary is essential. Experience of working on computerized system desirable. Candidate should be prepared to work in shift duties.

Salary : Rs.16,300/- per month and above as per experience

Age Limit : 30 years extendable for in-service candidates of TMC

Also Read : Cucumber : 5 easy recipes of this summer vegetable that can be rustled up in 2 minutes

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualifications : 12th Std. in Science and Diploma of One year / six months in Medical Laboratory from a recognized Institute with one-year experience as a Lab Technician in a large hospital.

Salary : Rs.19,100/- per month and above as per experience

Age Limit : 27 years, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC.

Also Read : Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Kishore Kumar’s birthday but gets trolled

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling above requirements may submit their application addressed to Prism Facilities Management Services, Mumbai supported by CV and self-attested certificate and marksheets on or before 11.08.2023 (Friday) upto 4:00 PM.

Candidate will drop their application in the Application Box kept for the same in the Establishment Section of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here