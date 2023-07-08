Assam Career : BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Nursing Attendant / Multi-Tasking Staff to work in a ICMR supported project “Estimate the efficacy of vaginal self-sampling for detection of High-risk HPV infection in women of North East India.”

Name of post : Nursing Attendant / Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 17600/- per month

Qualification & Experience : GNM (General Nursing & Midwifery) qualification from a recognised medical institution. Minimum 2 years working experience

Desirable :

Women candidates are preferred

Experience in patient counselling, patient handling, sampling is preferred.

Age Limit : Below 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th July 2023 at 11 AM in Conference Hall (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Complex), Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Gopinath Nagar, AK Azad Road, Guwahati-781016, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with resumes, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



