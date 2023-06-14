Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.
Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for six vacant positions in a project entitled “Programme to control common cancer among women in North and North East India, Guwahati”
Name of post : Medical Officer
No. of posts : 3
Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience : BDS / BAMS / BHMS /MBBS. Minimum 1 year experience in healthcare setup is desirable
Age : Below 30 years
Name of post : ANM / Nurse for Research
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience : Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery / ANM. Minimum 1 year experience is desirable
Age : Below 30 years
Name of post : MSW
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month
Qualification & Experience : MSW / Master in Social Sciences / Social Work /Specialization in Community Development is desirable. Minimum 1 year experience is desirable
Age : Below 30 years
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd June 2023 from 9:30 AM onwards in Power Grid Building (Ground Floor), Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati-16
How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials.
