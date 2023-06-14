Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for six vacant positions in a project entitled “Programme to control common cancer among women in North and North East India, Guwahati”

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : BDS / BAMS / BHMS /MBBS. Minimum 1 year experience in healthcare setup is desirable

Age : Below 30 years

Name of post : ANM / Nurse for Research

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery / ANM. Minimum 1 year experience is desirable

Age : Below 30 years

Name of post : MSW

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : MSW / Master in Social Sciences / Social Work /Specialization in Community Development is desirable. Minimum 1 year experience is desirable

Age : Below 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd June 2023 from 9:30 AM onwards in Power Grid Building (Ground Floor), Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati-16

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here