Assam Career : BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for three vacant positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Resident Doctors on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Resident Doctor

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Onco-Pathology : 2

Anesthesiology : 1

Also Read : Assam Career : 5 special varieties of teas you can gift your colleagues at work

Qualification :

Onco-Pathology : DM /DNB (Onco-pathology) OR M.D. / D.N.B. (Pathology) with 2 years Post Graduate Fellowship Programme in Onco-pathology. OR M.D. / D.N.B. in Pathology

Anesthesiology : MD (Anaesthesiology) or equivalent PG degree recognized by NMC/ MCI

Salary : Rs. 1,01 ,000/- per month for first year; Rs. 1,03,000/- per month for second year; Rs. 1,06,000/- per month for third year.

Age Limit : 40 years (relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC and 10 years for Physically Handicapped).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 07.06.2023 (Wednesday) between 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM in the Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016

Also Read : Top 5 plants that you can plant at your home to keep away snakes

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their resume in advance along with the supporting documents in a single PDF file on bbci_info@yahoo.co.in on or before 05.06.2023 upto 4 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here