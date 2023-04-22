Assam Career : BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Nurse to work in a BIRAC-DBT sponsored project “To establish a ready network of clinical trial units across the National Cancer Grid to promote multi-centric collaborative research in the field of drug and device development” on purely temporary and contractual basis.

Name of post : Research Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.25,000/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification : B.Sc Nursing with minimum 2 years working experience with similar responsibility

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th April 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM POWERGRID Capacity Building Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati-16

How to apply : Candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

