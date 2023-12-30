Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Medical Research Officer on contractual basis for ICMR sponsored extramural project “Population Based Cancer Registry” for Kamrup district. Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) was set up by a voluntary organization called ‘Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Society Trust’.

The Institute was formally inaugurated on 18th November 1973 and became operational from 1974. The Institute was recognized as Regional Cancer Centre by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India in the year 1980. On 6th of August, 1986 the Institute was handed over to the Government of Assam by the B Borooah Cancer Society Trust retaining its autonomy. The First Tripartite Agreement for revitalization of the Institute involving the North Eastern Council, Government of Assam and the Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India became operational from November 1989. This tripartite arrangement for funding and management of the Institute continued till 2017. The Institute is located at around Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati, Assam.

Name of post : Medical Research Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

MBBS / BDS + MPH / PhD (in Health related subjects) with minimum 3 years experience in oncology related project

Salary : Rs. 63625/- per month as per ICMR norms

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd January 2024 at 11 AM in Conference Hall of Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here