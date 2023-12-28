Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Clinical Trial Coordinator on contract basis. Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) was set up by a voluntary organization called ‘Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Society Trust’. Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah (4th September 1893 – 25th September 1956) was a great physician, freedom fighter and philanthropist of Assam. In 1958 at a public meeting in Guwahati, a decision was taken to set up a cancer hospital at Guwahati to commemorate the memory of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah.

Name of post : Clinical Trial Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Graduate in Life Science with Diploma in Clinical Research and minimum one year experience in Clinical Research

Desirable Qualification :

Post Graduate Degree in Life Science

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling above requirements may submit their application addressed to Prism Facilities Management Services, Mumbai supported by CV and self-attested certificate and mark sheets on or before 10.01.2024 (Wednesday) upto 4:00 PM.

Candidate will drop their application in the Application Box kept for the same in the Establishment Section of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building).

Outside candidates may submit their application through e-mail to ‘prismfms@gmail.com’

Eligible candidates will be intimated by Prism Facilities Management Services for appearing in the

interview / written test through e-mail.

All the candidates are requested to mention their e-mail ID in their application in capital letters.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here