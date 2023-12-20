Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Nuclear Medicine Technologist on contract basis. Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) was set up by a voluntary organization called ‘Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Society Trust’. Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah (4th September 1893 – 25th September 1956) was a great physician, freedom fighter and philanthropist of Assam. In 1958 at a public meeting in Guwahati, a decision was taken to set up a cancer hospital at Guwahati to commemorate the memory of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah. Late Debendra Nath Sarma was the Founder President and Late Dr. Kanak Chandra Borooah, illustrious brother of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah was the Founder Secretary. Late Bimala Prasad Chaliha, Mahendra Mohan Choudhury, Bishnuram Medhi, Dr. Ghanashyam Das, Dr Birendra Nath Choudhury and many others worked relentlessly for the development of the Institute since its inception.

Name of post : Nuclear Medicine Technologist

No. of posts : 2

Also Read : 5 unknown facts about Kavya Maran

Qualification :

B.Sc Nuclear Medicine Technology Or B.Sc Physics / Chemistry / Biology with DFIT / DMRIT.

Candidates should have passed RSO Level-II (Nuclear Medicine) examination conducted by RPAD / AERB.

Minimum 01-year experience post-qualification is required in the relevant field.

Consolidated salary : Rs. 25,000 – 35,000/- per month.

Age Limit : 35 Years

Also Read : 10 unknown facts about India’s richest woman Savitri Jindal

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling above requirements may submit their application addressed to Prism Facilities Management Services, Mumbai supported by CV and self-attested certificate and mark sheets on or before 03.01.2024 (Wednesday) upto 4:00 PM.

Candidate will drop their application in the Application Box kept for the same in the Establishment Section of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building).

Outside candidates may submit their application through e-mail to ‘prismfms@gmail.com’

Eligible candidates will be intimated by Prism Facilities Management Services for appearing in the

interview / written test through e-mail.

All the candidates are requested to mention their e-mail ID in their application in capital letters.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here