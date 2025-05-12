Assam Career Barpeta Nursing College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Barpeta Nursing College Assam in 2025.

Barpeta Nursing College Assam under Assam Cancer Care Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Principal cum Professor in 2025. Assam Cancer Care Foundation is a joint partnership between the Government of Assam and also Tata Trusts. It was set up in December 2017 to create a first-of-its-kind, three-level cancer grid in the state. The distributed care model was conceptualised by the Trusts and also the Government of Assam to create patient-centric cancer institutions to deliver standardised and affordable care closer to patients’ homes. The foundation is also expected to benefit 50% of Assam’s cancer patients. Government of Assam and also Tata Trusts set up the Assam Cancer Care Foundation to create a first-of-its-kind grid to address the cancer care burden in Assam. Currently, one apex hospital handles a cancer patient’s journey end-to-end. Smaller centres in different regions, interlinked with the apex centres, are also proposed to be set up to handle diagnosis and care, and to shift load away from apex hospitals. This will bring high-quality cancer care closer home for patients and reduce their financial burden. Infrastructure development is being supplemented with plans to develop trained human resources, awareness and prevention programmes, and a unified technology platform to deliver high-quality care. Additionally, a state-of-the-art cancer research centre is also being set up in Guwahati to focus on regional cancer types.

Name of post : Principal cum Professor

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

The minimum qualification required is M.Sc. (Nursing) with minimum 12yrs experience altogether out of which 10 yrs Post M.Sc in Collegiate program.

Age : Not above 55 years

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/vacancies.html

Last date for application is 25th May 2025 up to 6.00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here