Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Barpeta Judiciary Assam.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Barpeta under Barpeta Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Night Chowkidar.

Name of post : Night Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Class VIII passed.

Those who have passed also class XII (12th) or above shall not be eligible to apply

Scale of Pay :

Rs. 12000-37500/- + G.P Rs. 3900/- P.M along with other admissible allowances as per ROP Rules, 2017

Age Limit :

The age of the candidates must not be less than 18 years of age and more than 40 years of age, as on 01-01-2024

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with all testimonials addressed to “The Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Barpeta-781301” through post.

The applications may also be dropped in the box labelled as “Drop Box for Applications for the Post

of Night Chowkidar” which will be placed inside the premise of Barpeta District Judiciary

Complex.

Last date for receipt of applications is 20th January 2024

A provisional ‘Select list’and also a ‘Reject list’will be notified in due course of time in the

official website of Barpeta District Judiciary

Call letter will not be individually sent to the applicants.

The date of interview / viva-voce will also be intimated in due course of time in the official website

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here