Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Barpeta Girls’ College Assam.

Barpeta Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in Economics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Economics

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational Qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68, Dated 24.01.2022, No. ASE.626/2021/3 Dated 15.12.2021 and the DHE, Assam’s letter No. DHE/CE/Misc/49/2021/Pt/5, dated 09.02.2022.

Candidates have to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications.

Eligibility like M.Phil./Ph.D./Paper Presentation in Seminar/Publications can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

The candidates must have Permanent Residential Certificate, besides having proficiency in local language

Maximum age limit:

38 years as on 01.01.2023 (Relaxation upto 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC/MOBC)

How to apply :

Candidates must send their applications in the DHE, Assam’s prescribed format available at the DHE website as well as the College website (www.barpetagirlscollege.in) along with complete bio-data including Phone No. and E-mail Id and self-attested copies of all the relevant testimonials and accompanied by a Bank Draft of Rs. 1500.00 (non-refundable) drawn in favour of the Principal, Barpeta Girls’ College payable at State Bank of India, Barpeta Branch.

The applications must reach the Principal, Barpeta Girls’ College, Krishna Nagar, Barpeta- 781301 (Assam) within 17th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here