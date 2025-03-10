Applications are invited for recruitment of 180 vacant positions or career in Bank of India Assam.

Bank of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Officers. Bank of India was founded on 7th September, 1906 by a group of eminent businessmen from Mumbai. The Bank was under private ownership and control till July 1969 when it was nationalised along with 13 other banks. Beginning with one office in Mumbai, with a paid-up capital of Rs.50 lakh and 50 employees, the Bank has made a rapid growth over the years and blossomed into a mighty institution with a strong national presence and sizable international operations. In business volume, the Bank occupies a premier position among the nationalized banks. The Bank has over 5100+ branches in India spread over all states/ union territories including specialized branches. These branches are controlled through 69 Zonal Offices and 13 FGMO Offices. There are 47 branches/ offices abroad which includes 22 own branches including IBU Gift City at Gandhinagar Gujarat, 1 representative office and 4 Subsidiaries (23 branches) and 1 joint venture. Its mission is to provide superior, proactive banking service to niche markets globally, while providing cost effective, responsive service to others in our role as a development bank, and in doing so, meet the requirements of our stakeholders. The vision of this bank is to become the bank of choice for corporates, medium business and upmarket retail customers and developmental banking for small business, mass market and rural markets.

Name of post : Officers

No. of posts : 180

Eligibility Criteria : As per Bank of India norms altogether

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online altogether for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/boiofeb5/

Last date for submission of online application is 23.03.2025

Application Fees :

SC/ ST/ PWD : Rs. 175/- (INTIMATION CHARGES ONLY)

GENERAL & OTHERS : Rs. 850/- (APPLICATION FEE + INTIMATION CHARGES)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here