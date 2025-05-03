Applications are invited for recruitment of 500 vacant positions or career in Bank of Baroda Assam in 2025.

Bank of Baroda Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Office Assistant (Peon) in 2025. Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company headquartered in Vadodara (earlier known as Baroda) in Gujarat, India. The bank was founded by the Maharaja of Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III on 20 July 1908. The bank, along with 13 other major commercial banks of India, was also nationalised on 19 July 1969, by the Government of India and has been designated as a profit-making public sector undertaking (PSU). The logo of the bank is a unique representation of a universal symbol. It comprises dual ‘B’ letter forms that hold the rays of the rising sun. The bank call this the Baroda Sun. The sun is an excellent representation of what our bank stands for. It is the single most powerful source of light and energy – its far reaching rays dispel darkness to illuminate everything they touch. The single-colour, compelling vermillion palette has been carefully chosen, for its distinctiveness as it stands for hope and energy.

Name of post : Office Assistant (Peon)

No. of posts : 500

Qualification & Experience :

1. Passed the 10th Standard (S.S.C./ Matriculation)

2. Proficient also in the Local Language of the State/ Union Territories ( i.e. Candidate should be able to read, write and speak in the Local Language of the State / Union Territories) for which vacancies candidate wish to apply.

Age Limit : Minimum 18 & also Maximum 26 years .e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 01.05.1999 and not later than 01.05.2007 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Procedure :

The selection process may comprises online test followed by Local Vernacular Language Test (Language Proficiency Test) of candidates, qualifying/ passing in the online test

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the Bank’s website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/bobapr25/

Online Registration of Application starts from : 03.05.2025

Last date for Submission of Application & also Payment of fees: 23.05.2025

Application Fees :

Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & also OBC candidates

Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PwBD, EXS, DISXS & also Women candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here