Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Baksa Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge, Baksa under Baksa Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Peon for Officer.

Name of post : Peon for Officer

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs.12,000/- to Rs.37,500/- plus G.P. Rs.3900/-(PB-1)

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidates have to pass Class VIII. However, Higher Secondary passed and higher than that are not eligible to apply

Age Limit :

Applicant must not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years as on 01-01-2024

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application form along with all copies of self attested documents like Age proof certificate, Educational Qualification certificate, Caste certificate from competent authority, Employment Exchange Registration certificate through email to

baksa.session@gmail.com or dsj-baksa@nic.in in pdf format or by post addressing as “ The District & Sessions Judge, Baksa, Mushalpur, Pin No.781372, BTR,(Assam) or may be dropped in the

“Drop Box for Applications”

Candidates who fulfill the requisite eligibility criteria can submit their application in prescribed Standard Form of Application published in the Assam Gazette Part-IX and fill all the fields in block letter using ball pen only

Last date for receipt or submission of applications is up to 31-01-2024 in office hours i.e.

05:00 p.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here