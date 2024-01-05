Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Bahona College Assam.

Bahona College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor. Bahona College is a premier institution of higher education located in a rural environment. The college was established in 1966, to cater to the needs of higher education as well as to alleviate the socio-economic conditions of the larger locality within which it is located. Numerous distinguished educationists and social workers also had taken the initiative in the establishment of the college to open up new vistas of a brighter future for the generations to come. The three eminent founding fathers of Bahona College, respectively Ram Kumar Baruah, Dulal Chandra Baruah and Ganesh Chandra Dutta are fondly remembered altogether as the immortal Trimurti in the annals of the college.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Economics : 1

English : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with all testimonials from HSLC onwards and other relevant documents and accompanied with a bank draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Bahona College, Jorhat payable at SBI Borphool Branch, Jorhat.

The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Bahona College, P.O- Bahona, Jorhat, PIN-785101, Assam within 19th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here