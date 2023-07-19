Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bahona College Assam.

Bahona College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(A) Master Degree with atleast 55% marks ( or an equivalent in the point of scale where grading

system is followed) from a recognised University.

(B) A Ph.D. Degree.

(C) Professor/ Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 (Fifteen) years of

Teaching/Research/ Administration in Universities, Colleges and other institutions of Higher

Education.

Also Read : Top places to visit in Guwahati for enjoying abundant greenery

(D) A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on

performance based Appraisal (PBAS) as per UGC regulation in Appendix-I for direct recruitment

of Principals in colleges.

(E) A minimum of 10 research publications in Peer Reviewed or UGC listed Journals.

(F) A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at table-2 as per UGC Regulation 2018.

(G) Relaxation of 5% may be provided at Master Degree Level for SC/ST/Differently abled

(Physically and Visually differently ab led) candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% ( or an equivalent

grade in a point scale where grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the category

mentioned above are pe1missible only based on the qualifying marks without including any grace

marks

Also Read : Vastu Tips : Things to keep in your table to increase focus

Age Limit : Upper age limit 55 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s Format along with Bio-data, all self attested testimonials and a demand draft of Rs. 5000/- (Rupees Five thousand) only in favour of the Principal i/c, Bahona College, Jorhat, payable at SBI Borpool Branch, Jorhat. The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Bahona College, Jorhat, Assam within August 1, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here