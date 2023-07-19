Assam Career Bahona College

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bahona College Assam.

Bahona College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(A) Master Degree with atleast 55% marks ( or an equivalent in the point of scale where grading
system is followed) from a recognised University.

(B) A Ph.D. Degree.

(C) Professor/ Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 (Fifteen) years of
Teaching/Research/ Administration in Universities, Colleges and other institutions of Higher
Education.

(D) A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on
performance based Appraisal (PBAS) as per UGC regulation in Appendix-I for direct recruitment
of Principals in colleges.

(E) A minimum of 10 research publications in Peer Reviewed or UGC listed Journals.

(F) A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at table-2 as per UGC Regulation 2018.

(G) Relaxation of 5% may be provided at Master Degree Level for SC/ST/Differently abled
(Physically and Visually differently ab led) candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% ( or an equivalent
grade in a point scale where grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the category
mentioned above are pe1missible only based on the qualifying marks without including any grace
marks

Age Limit : Upper age limit 55 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s Format along with Bio-data, all self attested testimonials and a demand draft of Rs. 5000/- (Rupees Five thousand) only in favour of the Principal i/c, Bahona College, Jorhat, payable at SBI Borpool Branch, Jorhat. The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Bahona College, Jorhat, Assam within August 1, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

