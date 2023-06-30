Assam Career : B.N. College of Agriculture Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in B.N. College of Agriculture Assam.

B.N. College of Agriculture Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the positions of Project Associate & Lab Assistant under the DBT sponsored Advanced Level Biotech Hub.

Name of post : Project Associate

Qualification : Post Graduate in Biotechnology/Agricultural Biotechnology/Plant Breeding and Genetics/ Life Sciences preferably with NET

Emoluments : As per DBT/DST AAU norms

Also Read : Bollywood Eid-al Adha 2023 celebrations

Name of post : Lab Assistant

Qualification : Bachelor of Science with Biology/ Agriculture/ Life science preferably with work experience in Biology laboratory

Emoluments : As per DBT/DST AAU norms

Also Read : 10 mythological fiction books to read in the later half of 2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held at 11.00 am on 5th July, 2023 in the Office of Coordinator, Biotech Hub, B. N. College of Agriculture, A.A.U., Biswanath , Assam – 784176

How to apply : Candidates will have to appear for the interview with application in plain paper along with biodata and all other supporting testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here