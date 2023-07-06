Assam Career : ATEPFO Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Tea Employees Provident Fund Organization (ATEPFO).

Assam Tea Employees Provident Fund Organization (ATEPFO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Finance & Accounts Officer.

Name of post : Finance & Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Must be an ACA/FCA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

ii) Must possess a minimum work experience of 05 (Five) years as a Chartered Accountant.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 1.2 Lakhs to Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (Negotiable)

Age Limit : Must not be above 45 (Forty Five) years of age as on 01-07-2023.

Place of Posting : The posting will be in the Head Office of ATEPFO located at Nidhi Bhawan,

Lalmati, NH-37, Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Google Form https://forms.gle/LKSrEXXLGPnotcCFA from 7th July 2023 to 28th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

