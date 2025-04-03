Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society Assam in 2025.

Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of IEC Executive on contractual basis in 2025. Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society was set up to administer the scheme. The society was altogether registered under Societies Registration Act, XXI of 1850 on 05.07.2017. The Society was set up to serve as the Principal Implementation Agency of Atal Amrit Abhiyan Scheme in the State along with any other ancillary activities in the health sector. The Governing Body of the Society is chaired by Minister, Health & Family Welfare, senior most Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department as Vice-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officer, Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society as Member Secretary.

Name of post : IEC Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Graduate or above from a recognized Institute/University

Experience: Minimum 3-5 years in related sector

Job Roles :

1) IEC Planning and also Execution

2) Getting the IEC materials approved from Authority

3) Execute strategic communication plans

4) Responsible for Newspaper Advertisements

5) Coordinate with ISAs also for execution of IEC

6) Negotiate the rates for IEC materials

7) Ensure that all decided and also approved sites/places are covered by IEC

8) Undertake plans so that adequate IEC is in place whenever enrolment takes place

9) Pro-actively work with ISA to ensure that IEC is adequate in case of Health Camps

10) Ensure availability of FAQs/Brochures/Referral Letters etc also in the District Hospitals

11) Any other work assigned by CEO altogether

Compensation: The compensation for the post will be Rs. 40,000/- per month consolidated

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://atalamritabhiyan.assam.gov.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 15th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here