Assam Career ASTEC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for six vacant administrative and technical positions in Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC).

Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Scientist, Project Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Project Expert and IT Officer on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Science Centre & Planetariums in Assam

Qualification : 1st class B.E./ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a AICTE recognized University/ Institute. Candidates with knowledge in M.S. Office, D.C.A., AUTOCAD will be preferred

Experience : 2 years experience in infrastructure project implementation in any Govt./ Semi- Govt./Autonomous Organization/Public Sector Enterprise

Salary : Rs.36,050 + CPF p.m.

Age : 21-38 years

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Aryabhatta Science Centre

Qualification : 1st class B.Com (Major in Accountancy) from a AICTE recognized University/ Institute. Candidates with knowledge in tally programming, G.S.T., Income Tax, C.P.F. etc will be preferred

Experience : 2 years experience in infrastructure project implementation in any Govt./ Semi- Govt./Autonomous Organization/Public Sector Enterprise

Salary : Rs.26,780 + CPF p.m.

Age : 21-38 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Environment Information Awareness Capacity Building and Livelihood

Programme (EIACP)

Qualification : B.C.A. / B.Sc. from recognized University/ institute with D.C.A.

Experience : 2 years experience in infrastructure project implementation in any Govt./ Semi- Govt./Autonomous Organization/Public Sector Enterprise

Salary : Rs.16,000 p.m.

Age : 21-38 years

Name of post : Project Expert

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Climate Resilient Village Fellowship

Qualification : 1st class M.Sc. in Environment Science/Zoology/ Botany/ Life Sciences/ Geography/ Physics or B.E./ B.Tech in Environment Engineering from from a recognized University/ Institute

Experience : Minimum 5 years experience in the field of conservation of Biodiversity/Climate

Change action

Salary : Rs.50,000 p.m.

Age : 21-40 years

Name of post : IT Officer

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Climate Resilient Village Fellowship

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Information Technology/ Database management from a recognized university/ Institute

Salary : Rs.35,000 p.m.

Age : 21-38 years

How to apply : Candidates must submit a duly filled up Standard Application form along with all the supporting documents in one single PDF to Email: jobatastec@gmail.com on or before March 7, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here