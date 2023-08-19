Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC).
Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Fellow, Project Assistant and Data Entry Operator.
Name of post : Project Fellow
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Environment Information Awareness Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP)
Qualification : 1st Class M.Sc. in Environmental Science from a recognised University/ Institutions
Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month
Age : 23-38 years
Name of post : Project Assistant (Accounts)
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Aryabhatta Science Centre
Qualification : Minimum 50% marks in B.Com. with Accountancy as Major or Honours Course in B.Com. under CBCS from a recognised University/ Institutions. Preference would be given to candidates with knowledge in Tally programming, GST, Income Tax, CPF etc.
Salary : Rs. 26780/- + CPF per month
Age : 21-38 years
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : National Children Science Congress
Qualification : 1st Class BCA / B.Sc. from a recognised University/ Institutions with DCA
Salary : Rs. 26780/- + CPF per month
Age : 21-38 years
Name of post : Data Entry Operator
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Environment Information Awareness Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP)
Qualification : 1st Class BCA / B.Sc. from a recognised University/ Institutions with DCA
Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month
Age : 21-38 years
How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website http://astecrecruitment.in/ up to August 31, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here