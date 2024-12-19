Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in ASTEC Guwahati Assam.

Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant-I on purely temporary basis for a period of 06 months under a project. The engagement will neither be regularized under ASTEC nor will be absorbed under any job/programme of Government of Assam in future and no person(s) so engaged shall have any right (s) to claim for permanent absorption in any post (s) in the government or in the ASTEC. The Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC) came into being in 1986-87 as an autonomous Council of the Department of Science Technology & Environment, Govt. of Assam for implementation of some of the major programmes in the sectors of science & technology, remote sensing, energy (non-conventional & renewable sources) and environment as the institutional organization of the Department.

Name of post : Project Assistant-I

No. of posts : 1

Minimum qualification:

a) 1st Class Graduation with a major in science subject/3-years Diploma in Engineering (Computer/Electrical/Mechanical)

b) Having sound knowledge in Computer with minimum 6 months certificate course/Diploma in

Computer Science

c) Good communication skills.

d) Additional weightage to candidates having minimum 1 year experience of Science Communication in a reputed organization.

Age Limit: 21 years or above but less than 38 years of age as on the date of interview.

Remuneration: Fixed remuneration per month is Rs. 25,000.00

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 24th December 2024 at 10 AM

The venue is in Assam Science Technology and Environment Council, Bigyan Bhawan, GS Road, Guwahati-781005

How to apply :

Candidates may come for a Walk-in-Interview with an application in the Standard Form with self-attested copies of all testimonials for submission and original copies for on-spot verification of the documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here