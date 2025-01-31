Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Guest Faculty in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering. AUS came altogether into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is also in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Its main campus is at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. AUS is set amid sprawling hillocks and also typical landscape of north east. It is spread over 600 acres and also provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people with an interest in academic excellence. Its other campus is also at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. This university has the territorial jurisdiction over the five districts of Assam altogether which are Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and Karbi Anglong. Being a central university, Assam University altogether hosts national characteristics of unity in diversity. Faculties, staff and students hail from all over the country. International students also find this institution an ideal centre for pursuing their academic endeavour.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Computer Science & Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration : Rs. 1500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

B. E./B. Tech. / B. S. and M. E. / M. Tech. / M. S. or Integrated M. Tech. in relevant branch

with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 7th February 2025 at 11 AM. Venue is in Office of the Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply :

Applicants may attend the walk-in-interview with duly filled in prescribed application form

They must also bring original and self attested copies of all the supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here