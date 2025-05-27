Assam Career Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar in 2025.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of one Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and one project technical assistant via online/offline mode interview at the Department of Pharmaceutical Science for the project entitled ‘Empowerment of Schedule Cast Community through Innovative Herbal Technologies in Borjalenga Block of Cachar District, Assam” in 2025. Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and typical landscape of north east. The campus is spread over 600 acres and provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people interested in academic excellence. The other campus of the university is at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction over the five districts of Assam viz., Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and Karbi Anglong. It hosts a national characteristics of unity in diversity. Faculties, staff and students hail from all over the country. International students also find this institution an ideal centre for pursuing their academic endeavour.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

M.Pharm/M.S.(Pharm.)in Pharmaceutical Chemistry/ Pharmacology/Natural Product/ Pharmacognosy/ Pharmaceutics/Pharmaceutical Analysis/Quality assurance/other specialization with GATE/GPAT/CSIR-NET or equivalent examination qualified. Experience in Biopharmaceutical formulation development, characterization and application in the agriculture field for industrial scale-up is a must.

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 37,000/- +HRA @10% p.m.

Name of post : Project Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Pharm/M.S.(Pharm.) in any specialization

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- +@10% p.m

How to apply :

Candidates may submit self-prepared biodata along with supporting documents also to the email: [email protected] on or before 01/06/2025.

They should send all the files in a single merged PDF, not more than 10 mb size.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here