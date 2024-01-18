Assam Career Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Assam University Silchar in 2024.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of X- Ray Operator (UR) purely on temporary basis in 2024. Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is in the process of also making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University’s main campus is situated at Dargakona, about 20 km away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and typical landscape of north east. The campus is altogether spread over 600 acres and provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people interested in academic excellence. The other campus of the university is situated at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam.

Name of post : X- Ray Operator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Diploma in Radiography Technology or its equivalent degree altogether from a recognized institute.

Desirable : Minimum 1 year working experience also is required in a hospital or a reputed diagnostic centre

Selection Procedure :

A Skill Test will be held on 29-01-2024 (Monday) at 11.30 a.m. in the Health Centre, Assam

University, Silchar

How to apply :

Candidates may send their Bio-data with relevant certificates to the email registrar@aus.ac.in on or before 25-01-2024.

They are to report to the venue at 11.00 a.m. on the date of Skill Test with original certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here