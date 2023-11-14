Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Technical Assistant (JTA) and MTS.

The positions are purely on temporary basis for a period of Six (6) months initially and likely

to be extended further the period of engagement on need basis as detailed below.

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant (JTA)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech in ECE

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 32 years. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per govt. rules.

Also Read : Hardik Pandya celebrates Diwali with family after taking a break from World Cup

Name of post : MTS

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized board

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 32 years. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per govt. rules.

Selection Procedure : A Skill Test will be held on 22-11-2023 at 11.00 a.m. in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Assam University, Silchar.

Also Read : B-town’s glam Diwali celebrations with family

They are to report to the venue of at 10.30 a.m. on the date of Skill Test with original certificates.

How to apply : Candidates may send their Bio-data with relevant certificates to the mail

hod.ece.aus@gmail.com on or before 20-11-2023.

Candidates may appear for the interview with updated Curriculum Vitae ( CV), original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here