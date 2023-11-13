Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Technical Assistant and MTS purely on temporary basis for a period of Six (6) months initially and likely to be extended further the period of engagement on need basis.

Name of post : Technical Assistant Chemistry Lab

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc. with Chemistry as a subject

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 32 years

Name of post : Technical Assistant Physics Lab

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc. with Physics as a subject

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 32 years

Name of post : MTS

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized board

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 32 years

Selection Procedure : A Skill Test will be held on 23-11-2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Department of Applied Science and Humanities, Assam University, Silchar

They are to report to the venue of at 10.30 a.m. on the date of Skill Test with original certificates.

How to apply : Candidates may send their Bio-data with relevant certificates to the email patirkhemnath@gmail.com on or before 20-11-2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here