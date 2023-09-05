Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of one Project Assistant (PA) at the Department of Pharmaceutical Science for the project ‘In vitro breast cancer disease model: A refined translational tool to accelerate pharmaceutical drug screening’ sponsored by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), ‘Start-up Research Grant’ Government of India.

Name of post : Project Assistant (PA)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M. Pharm/ M.S. (Pharm.) in Pharmacology/ M.Sc Biotechnology/ M.Sc

Life Sciences. Experience in mammalian cell culture and Co-culture, Fluorescence microscopy,

TransWell experiments will be an advantage. The dissertation thesis submitted candidates can

also apply.

Monthly fellowship: As per DST Guidelines (Rs.20,000/- p.m. + HRA).

Age limit: As per DST norms

Selection Procedure : An online walk-in-interview will be held on 09/09/2023 at 11:30 AM. The online link for the online walk-in-interview will be provided to the eligible candidates

How to apply : Candidates may submit self-prepared biodata along with supporting documents to the email manjari.pharm@gmail.com before the due date of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here