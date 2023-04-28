Assam Career : Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar .

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Departments of Botany and Zoology.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 3

Department wise vacancies :

Zoology : 2

Botany : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Liao Tong University (Shanghai).

Remuneration: Rs. 1500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50, 000/- per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 02-05-2023 at 11:00 AM at the office of the Head, Department of Education, Assam University, Silchar.

How to apply : Candidates may submit duly filled in prescribed application form and self attested copies of all the supporting documents on or before 01-05-2023 to the office of the Head, Department of Education, Assam University, Silchar.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

