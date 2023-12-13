Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate, Project Assistant & Field Investigator for a ICSSR Research Project titled “Tribes of Barak Valley: A Study on the Existence, Identity and Role of Tribal Political Institutions in the Development of Tribal Communities of the Region”.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post graduate in Social Science discipline (55 % minimum) with NET/M.Phil./Ph.D, Good Computer Knowledge with the skill of data processing software like SPSS etc, Good Skill of Report Writing with experiences in similar area of the project

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Ph.D/M.Phil./ Post graduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55%, Good Computer Knowledge with the skill of data processing software like SPSS etc.

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate in Social Science discipline (55 % minimum), having field research experience for at least two months

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

A Walk-in-Interview will be held on 18-12-2023 from 11:00 AM onward at Department of Political Science, Assam University, Silchar

Short listed candidates for the personal interview will be notified through email about the time of interview.

No TA/DA shall be paid for attending the interview

How to apply :

Candidates can submit hard copy of their biodata or CV to office of the Head, Department of Political Science, Assam University, Silchar on or before 16th December, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



