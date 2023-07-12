Assam Career : Assam University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Daily Wage Staff in the department of B.Voc.

Name of post : Daily Wage Staff

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline

Salary : Rs. 8000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th July 2023 from 12 PM in the Department of Agricultural Engineering, Assam University, Silchar.

How to apply : Candidates may submit their send their essential certificates/ supporting documents via email to khobragadechetan@gmail.com latest by 5 PM of July 14, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here