Assam Career Assam University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Investigator (Post 1) [for 06 Months] to work in a Major Action Research Project titled “Higher Education Institutions and Rural Community Engagement: Study of Mechanisms for Promoting Reformative Rural Community Engagement in Assam’ sponsored by Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: M.S. W. or any Social Science subjects with minimum 55% marks. Candidate who have Knowledge of Research and data analysis are preferred.

Age limit: Upto 35 years.

Monthly Salary: Rs.15,000/-p.m.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21/02/2023 at 11 am in the Department of Social Work, Assam University

How to apply : Candidates may walk-in for an interview with a copy of bio-data and certificates in

original.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

