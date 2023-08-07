Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University, Diphu Campus, Diphu, Assam.

Assam University, Diphu Campus, Diphu, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in the Department of Anthropology and Department of Life Sciences & Bioinformatics respectively purely on temporary basis

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

Anthropology : 2

Life Sciences & Bioinformatics : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or, a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET)

OR

B) The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on 17th July 2023 and 18th July 2023 from 11 AM onwards in the Offices of Head of respective departments in Assam University, Diphu Campus, Diphu.

How to apply : Candidates may submit dully filled in prescribed application form and self attested copies of all the supporting documents on or before 16/08/2023 to the office of the Head of the respective departments in Assam University, Diphu Campus, Diphu.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2