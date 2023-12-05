Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam University Diphu.

Assam University Diphu is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of one Guest Faculty in History on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in History

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 1500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs 50,000/- per month.

Eligibility:

Essential (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

OR

B) The Ph.D degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Selection Procedure :

A walk in interview will be held on 11/12/2023 at 11:00 am at R.B Conference Hall, Samson Sing Ingti Administrative Building, Assam University, Diphu Campus

How to apply :

Candidates may submit duly filled in prescribed application form and self attested copies of all the supporting documents on or before 07/12/2023 to the office of the Head, Department of History, Assam University, Diphu Campus.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







