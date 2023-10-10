Assam Career Assam University Diphu Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University Diphu Campus, Diphu, Kabi Anglong, Assam.

Assam University Diphu Campus, Diphu, Kabi Anglong, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant and Field Investigator for a ICSSR Research Project entitled ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme of Govt. of India and its impact on Girl Child Education in

Assam with Special reference to the Hill Districts of Assam.’

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Ph.D./M.Phil./ Post graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55%.

ii) Good Computer Knowledge with the skill of data processing software like SPSS etc.

iii) Good Skill of Report Writing with experiences in similar area of the project

Remuneration : INR 32,000/- for 5 months or end of the project, whichever is earlier.

Also Read : Anand Mahindra reveals his unknown family history

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Post graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55%.

ii) Having field research Experiences of at least six months.

Remuneration : INR 30,000/- for 5 months or end of the project, whichever is earlier.

Also Read : Educational qualifications of the Sharks or judges of Shark Tank India Season 3

Selection Procedure : A Walk-in-Interview will be held on 18.10.2023 from 11:00 AM onward at Department of History, Assam University Diphu Campus, Diphu, Kabi Anglong, Assam

How to apply : Candidates are requested to attend the Interview along with all required testimonials in original for selection along with its self-attested copies.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here