Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in Assam Skill University Project.

Assam Skill University Project is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Technical Manager, Project Technical Coordinator and Site Engineer on contractual basis. The contract will be initially for a period of Eleven Months (11 months) with a provision of further extension of an Eleven Months (11 months) up to the end of the project subject to satisfactory performance.

Name of post : Project Technical Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate in Civil Engineering preferably Retired Superintendent Engineer or above of Assam PWD Buildings.

Minimum 20 years of work experience in building construction with at least 03 (Three) years in Externally Aided Project (EAP) (Asian Development Bank/World Bank/ JICA etc.) in building & civil construction.

Remuneration :

The monthly remuneration would be Rs. 80,000- Rs.1,00,000/- per month depending on qualification, experience and competency of the candidate.

In case the last drawn salary of the candidates is less than the minimum salary assigned for the position, a maximum of 30% hike on the last drawn salary may be considered.

Name of post : Project Technical Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate in Civil Engineering with minimum 20 years of working experience in building construction.

Preferably two years of service experience as Superintending Engineer or equivalent

Remuneration :

The monthly remuneration would be Rs.60,000-Rs.80,000/- per month depending on qualification, experience and competency of the candidate.

In case of the last drawn salary of the candidates is less than the minimum salary assigned for the position, a maximum of 30% hike on the last drawn salary may be considered.

Name of post : Site Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate in Civil Engineering/Construction Management/ AMIE in Civil Engineering.

Minimum 5 years of working experience as Site Engineer in Civil Engineering projects

Remuneration :

The monthly remuneration would be Rs.25,000-Rs.40,000/- per month depending on qualification, experience and competency of the candidate.

In case of the last drawn salary of the candidates is less than the minimum salary assigned for the position, a maximum of 30% hike on the last drawn salary may be considered

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 04.01.2024 from 10.00 A.M onwards in Assam Skill University Project (ASUP), 3rd Floor, DECT Building, Employment Exchange Complex, AK Azad Road, Rehabari, Guwahati-781008

How to apply :

Candidates may appear before the selection committee with all original documents in support of age, qualification, and experience along with self-attested photocopies of the same.

The candidates are also required to carry 2 copies of recent passport photograph along with the filled application form (available in ASU portal).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here