Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Pharmacy Council.

Assam Pharmacy Council is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Registrar. The office of the Assam Pharmacy council is situated at Pharmacy Bhawan, Hengrabari, Guwahati, Pin – 781036 (Assam), in the campus of Director of Health Services, Assam. Assam Pharmacy Council is a statutory body constituted by the Government of Assam under the provisions of the Pharmacy Act 1948 to regulate the profession and practice of Pharmacy in the State of Assam. The prime function of the Assam Pharmacy Council is to grant registration and renewal thereof to the eligible candidate possessing requisite qualifications as per the provisions of section 32(2) of the Pharmacy Act & to enforce the necessary provisions of the Pharmacy act 1948. Pharmacist Education Programmes are conducted by the council

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification :

Diploma/Degree/Master Degree in Pharmacy from a recognised institute under Pharmacy Council of India and must be registered with Assam Pharmacy Council under Section 32(2) of the Pharmacy Act 1948, with up to date renewal of registration till 31st March 2023.

Desirable :

Candidates must have experiences in administration/academics/research/ industry/ with adequate knowledge in computer application, MS word etc.

Age : Upto 62 years as on 31st December 2023.

Remuneration : Rs. 22,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copy of the application in Standard Form duly filled and self attested along with all certificates in the council Email ID abcregistrar2023@gmail.com on or before 22/12/2023 .

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



