Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Officer for ICMR supported project “Development and Clinical Validation of a Multimodal Probe for

Breast Cancer Margin Assessment” in the Department of Pathology.

Name of post : Technical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Life Science and according ICMR guidelines with minimum one year experience of molecular Laboratory and Knowledge of Data entry and basic Statistical Software use

Or

B.Sc. in life Science and 5 years experience in Molecular work

Also Read : Assam Tourism : Top 10 places to visit in Sivasagar

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Salary : Rs.32,000/- per month

Also Read : 4 colleges in Assam to study BA in Mass Communication

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th August 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Project Room of Breast Cancer Project, 3rd Floor, Basic Science Building, AMCH, Dibrugarh

How to apply : Candidates may appear for interview with their CV and necessary qualification and experience certificate and 3(Three) copies of colour passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here